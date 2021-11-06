In-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic scores hat-trick in Fiorentina 3-0 Serie A win over Spezia (Video)

Dusan Vlahovic has so far refused all offers to sign a new contract with Fiorentina and his quality has attracted attention from around Europe. The 21-year-old Serbia international has 10 goals in 12 matches in all competitions this term. Three of those came against Spezia last week. ⚽️⚽️⚽️@vlahovicdusan9 💎#ForzaViola #Fiorentina pic.twitter.com/7rgsPopOIC — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) […]