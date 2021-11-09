Browns' Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19, leaving only 1 RB available

Browns' Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton test positive for COVID-19, leaving only 1 RB available

USATODAY.com

Published

The Cleveland Browns have had four players test positive for COVID-19 this week, with RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton the latest to do so.

Full Article