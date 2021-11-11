Next Rangers manager odds: The candidates to succeed Steven Gerrard with Giovanni van Bronckhorst favourite but Russell Martin, Derek McInnes and John Terry also in mix
Steven Gerrard has been announced as the new manager of Aston Villa, deciding to leave Rangers and return to the Premier League. The Liverpool legend has sealed his first job in the English top flight, replacing Dean Smith, and signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Villa Park. Gerrard spent three years in charge at Ibrox […]Full Article