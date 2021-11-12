Harry Kane breaks Wayne Rooney’s competitive record and levels Jimmy Greaves’ total goalscoring record for England as Gareth Southgate’s men within one point of 2022 World Cup
Harry Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney as England’s record scorer in competitive games and levelled Jimmy Greaves in the total scoring charts with a perfect hat-trick to condemn Albania to a 5-0 defeat. Kane has scored just once in the Premier League for Tottenham Hotspur amid uncertainty about his future, but the Three Lions captain was […]Full Article