RJ Young: Oklahoma’s Playoff hopes are ‘in the trash can’ after loss to Baylor

RJ Young: Oklahoma’s Playoff hopes are ‘in the trash can’ after loss to Baylor

FOX Sports

Published

RJ Young breaks down the Oklahoma Sooner's loss to the Baylor Bears, ending its quest for an undefeated season. He discusses what this means for the rest of the Sooners’ season and their chances at making the College Football Playoff.

Full Article