All of the latest Aston Villa headlines from BirminghamLive and beyond on Sunday, November 14.Full Article
Steven Gerrard plots Rangers transfer raid as Aston Villa Castore link emerges
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Aston Villa in bizarre Rangers kit coincidence after Steven Gerrard move as Castore 'set to sign deal'
Daily Record
Castore became Rangers' kit suppliers last summer but have since expanded in the Premier League.
Advertisement
More coverage
Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa: Purslow link, Rangers contract, backroom team, other contenders
Tamworth Herald
What we know so far about Aston Villa’s interest in the Liverpool icon, who is the hot favourite to succeed Dean Smith