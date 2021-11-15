Who made your Scotland team to face Denmark in World Cup qualifier?
Published
Find out who BBC Sport website users chose to face Denmark in Monday's World Cup qualifier against Denmark.Full Article
Published
Find out who BBC Sport website users chose to face Denmark in Monday's World Cup qualifier against Denmark.Full Article
A playoff is secure but a seeded spot and a home semi-final would make the route to Qatar a little bit more favourable.
The Lanarkshire Live Sport team give their thoughts ahead of a massive match in Moldova