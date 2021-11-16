West Ham ace Declan Rice, Real Madrid title-winner, and ex-Chelsea target Jules Kounde – Five transfers for Man United under Zinedine Zidane if he replaces Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer remains on the brink at Manchester United and many have touted Zinedine Zidane for the Old Trafford hot-seat if the Norwegian is sacked. The Times say that, after a series of poor results and performances, Solksjaer’s job is under threat and options are being explored. Zidane has a seriously impressive CV despite his short time […]Full Article