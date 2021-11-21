Sacramento Kings fire coach Luke Walton after slow start to season concludes losing tenure
The Sacramento Kings fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday after a 6-11 start to the 2021-22 NBA season, according to a person familiar with situation.
The Kings, who have lost seven of eight games and are 6-11 this season, fired coach Luke Walton on Sunday, sources told ESPN's..
