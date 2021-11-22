Mauricio Pochettino ‘hero worshipping’ Sir Alex Ferguson explains why Paris Saint-Germain boss may be ready to jump ship and replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United
Published
talkSPORT understands Sir Alex Ferguson is pressing for Mauricio Pochettino to become Manchester United’s next manager, and it’s no surprise given the pair’s relationship. Ferguson only faced Pochettino once in the dugout, but that hasn’t stopped them from meeting and staying in contact behind the scenes. United took a 2-1 win over Pochettino’s Southampton back […]Full Article