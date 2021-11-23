It remains a three-way race to be the next Man United manager between former Tottenham Hotspur head coach Mauricio Pochettino, City boss Rodgers and Ajax head coach Erik ten Hag.Full Article
Man Utd's Brendan Rodgers stance revealed and why he's still Leicester City manager
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
What needs to be fixed at Leicester City? Brendan Rodgers answers
Leicester Mercury
The manager was asked how he takes his under-performing side and gets them back up into the upper echelons of the division that..
Advertisement
More coverage
Man Utd ready to pay Leicester City huge compensation fee as they 'make' Brendan Rodgers move
Leicester Mercury
Rodgers has been persistently linked with leaving Leicester for the Old Trafford hot seat in recent weeks as United suffered..