Jadon Sancho scores first Manchester United goal as classy Cristiano Ronaldo and David de Gea also help Red Devils to Champions League last-16 in Michael Carrick’s first match in charge
Michael Carrick's first match in charge of Manchester United was one he'll always remember as the Red Devils' 2-0 win at Villarreal sealed their place in the last-16 of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo's composed lob and Jadon Sancho's first ever goal for the Red Devils secured the victory in a match where David de […]