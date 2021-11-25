Rangers v Sparta Prague live commentary and team news: Giovanni Van Bronckhorst to take charge of first game in key Europa League clash – team news, kick-off time and what’s been said
Published
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst will take charge of his first match as new Rangers boss in the club’s crunch Europa League clash against Sparta Prague. The Dutchman replaced Steven Gerrard, who is now Aston Villa boss, at the helm last week and has been tasked with delivering instant results. Van Bronckhorst previously spent three seasons at Ibrox […]Full Article