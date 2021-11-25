Leicester v Legia Warsaw live stream and kick-off time: TV channel, team news and how to follow as Foxes face key Europa League clash – Youri Tielemans and Ricardo Pereira both ruled out
Published
Leicester will look to bounce back from their disappointing 3-0 home defeat to Chelsea by turning their attention back to the Europa League tonight. The Foxes need a win to continue their pursuit of reaching the knockout stages in the competition with just two fixtures remaining. Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit at the bottom of […]Full Article