Newcastle vs Brentford live stream: Kick-off time, team news and TV Channel – Eddie Howe out to secure Magpies win during first game in charge of Premier League strugglers
Published
Newcastle’s new era under Eddie Howe begins this weekend in front of their home fans with a must-win clash against Brentford. Howe, the former Bournemouth manager, has been appointed by the Magpies’ new owners following the sacking of Steve Bruce. Newcastle and Brentford have never met in the Premier League but the two sides did face off […]Full Article