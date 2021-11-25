‘The level at Tottenham is not so high’ – Antonio Conte gives brutally honest assessment of Spurs after defeat to NS Mura in Europa Conference League
Antonio Conte has given a scathing assessment of his Tottenham team in the wake of their embarrassing defeat to NS Mura in the Europa Conference League on Thursday night. Spurs were beaten 2-1 by the Slovenian minnows as goals from Tomi Horvat and Amadej Marosa stunned the Premier League outfit. The result was Conte’s first […]Full Article