How Manchester United could line up under ‘revolutionary’ Ralf Rangnick: Incoming boss likely to adopt ‘4-2-2-2’ formation with no Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes as wide No.10s and Marcus Rashford up front with Cristiano Ronaldo
Published
A new era at Manchester United is upon us with Ralf Rangnick set to be handed the reins at Old Trafford. The German is expected to be named as the Red Devils’ interim coach on a six-month basis, before then leaving the hotseat to join the club’s hierarchy as a consultant for two years. It’s […]Full Article