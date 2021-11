Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel hailed Ralf Rangnick’s revolutionary thinking with Manchester United reportedly on the brink of appointing the German. Tuchel played for third-tier Ulm when Rangnick guided the club into 2. Bundesliga before a knee problem cut short the 48-year-old’s playing days. Rangnick, 63, also coached Stuttgart in 1999 and pushed the now Chelsea boss […]