Lorenzo Insigne said Napoli wanted to honour Diego Maradona following the Serie A leaders’ 4-0 rout of Lazio on Sunday. Dries Mertens scored twice while Piotr Zielinski and Fabian Ruiz were also on target after Napoli unveiled a statue of club legend Maradona a year on from his death. Napoli were wearing special-edition Maradona jerseys […]