F1 title permutations: What does Lewis Hamilton need to win the Championship? What can still be decided with two races to go? How many points does Max Verstappen have?

Lewis Hamilton reignited his dream for a record-breaking eighth world championship after securing victory at the Qatar Grand Prix. The Brit took victory from Max Verstappen, who had to manoeuvre his way up from seventh on the grid, in the first of a Middle East triple header. Hamilton slashed Verstappen's title lead to eight points