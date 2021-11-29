Lionel Messi has added a seventh Ballon d'Or award to his collection, beating Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski to the prize despite his slow start to life at Paris Saint-GermainFull Article
Lionel Messi wins seventh Ballon d'Or after beating Robert Lewandowski to award
