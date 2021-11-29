Ralf Rangnick is the new man at Manchester United, but how do his Premier League rivals see him? Brendan Rodgers has had conversations with him, Jurgen Klopp loves him and Thomas Tuchel owes him a lot
Published
The Premier League has a new manager and he's one of the most well respected coaches around. Manchester United moved fast to snap him up and he has been tasked with turning the Premier League giants' season around. A lot of intrigue surrounds Rangnick, but what do his new rivals think about him? Brendan Rodgers