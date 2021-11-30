The Eagles face Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United this evening for a Premier League clash under the lights at Elland RoadFull Article
Leeds United vs Crystal Palace LIVE: Team news, goal and score updates from Elland Road
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Every word Patrick Vieira said on Leeds United game, Marcelo Bielsa, Crystal Palace team rotation and more
The Eagles boss spoke to the media to preview his side's Premier League trip to Elland Road on Tuesday evening
Football.london
Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates
The Eagles face Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa today in a bid to extend their Premier League unbeaten run to eight matches
Football.london