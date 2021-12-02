Chelsea could be without another key player for their trip across London to face West Ham at the weekend, with Trevoh Chalobah forced off during the win against WatfordFull Article
Trevoh Chalobah, N’Golo Kante, Reece James: Chelsea injury news ahead of West Ham clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Reece James, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Timo Werner: Chelsea injury news ahead of Watford
Chelsea take on Watford this evening but could be without a host of key players for the Premier League clash
Football.london