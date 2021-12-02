Michael Carrick leaves Manchester United after end of caretaker spell
Published
Michael Carrick says he is leaving Manchester United after the end of his spell as caretaker manager.Full Article
Published
Michael Carrick says he is leaving Manchester United after the end of his spell as caretaker manager.Full Article
Michael Carrick describes the 3-2 win over Arsenal as "the perfect night" to end his 15-year Manchester United career as he..
Michael Carrick has stepped down as Manchester United’s first team coach and left the club following their 3-2 win over Arsenal..