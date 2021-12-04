Charles Leclerc crash at 170mph sparks safety fears over untested track ahead of Formula One showdown between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Published
Charles Leclerc walked away from a frightening crash at 170mph during practice for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, sparking safety fears over the new Jeddah circuit. The Monacan ploughed into the barriers at Turn 22 on Friday, writing off his Ferrari but escaping from the vehicle unscathed. Saudi Arabia will play host to what should […]Full Article