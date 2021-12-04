Third Free Practice Results 2021 Saudi Arabian F1 GP

Event: Saudi Arabia F1 Grand Prix Track: Jeddah Street Circuit Weather: dry 29.3°C Tarmac: dry 35.7°C Humidity: 62.6% Wind: 0.1 m/s NW Pressure: 1012.3 bar Haas driver NIkita Mazepin entered the new Jeddah street circuit as first. The Russian driver kicked off the third and final practice before qualifying for the very first Saudi Arabian.....check out full post »