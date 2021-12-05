Women's FA Cup final: 'What a goal!' - Sam Kerr seals win with 'sublime' chip
Watch as Sam Kerr scores an "outstanding" goal, her second of the match, to seal a 3-0 win over Arsenal in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley.Full Article
Chelsea completed their domestic treble as they deservedly beat Arsenal 3-0 in the delayed FA Cup final on Sunday. More than 40,000..