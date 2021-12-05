Steven Gerrard gets the better of Brendan Rodgers as Aston Villa come from behind to beat Leicester City and ex-Liverpool man’s great start in new job continues

Steven Gerrard gets the better of Brendan Rodgers as Aston Villa come from behind to beat Leicester City and ex-Liverpool man’s great start in new job continues

talkSPORT

Published

Steven Gerrard got the better of his former manager Brendan Rodgers as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1. Ezri Konsa scored twice, both from set pieces, to cancel out an opener from Harvey Barnes and in turn gave the former Liverpool player a third win since taking charge. Having received his […]

Full Article