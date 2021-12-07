Jude Bellingham fined €40,000 but not banned over referee match-fixing comments, with Borussia Dortmund and England star accused of having ‘too much to say for himself’

Jude Bellingham has been fined €40,000 for his comments made about referee Felix Zwayer after Borussia Dortmund’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. The 18-year-old England international has accepted the ‘unsportsmanlike behaviour’ charge. Bellingham had questioned the appointment of Zwayer, who was banned for six months in 2005 for his part in a match-fixing […]