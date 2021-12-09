Rennes accuse Tottenham of ‘lack of fair play’ and appeal to UEFA after Premier League club pull out of Europa Conference League game due to COVID-19 outbreak
Published
Rennes have hit out at Tottenham Hotspur, accusing the Premier League club of a ‘lack of fair play’, after Spurs announced they had pulled out of their Europa Conference League clash. The London side announced on Wednesday they will not play the tie due to their COVID-19 crisis, but Rennes have replied with a statement […]Full Article