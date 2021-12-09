Willy Caballero set to be handed Southampton debut against Arsenal just five days after signing for Saints, with 40-year-old signed to cover for injured Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster
Willy Caballero is set to be handed his Southampton debut at Arsenal on Saturday – just five days after signing for the club. The former Manchester City and Chelsea goalkeeper was signed by Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl after his other goalkeepers, Alex McCarthy and Fraser Forster, both picked up injuries.