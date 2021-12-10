Steven Gerrard’s last Liverpool line-up had Barcelona flop Philippe Coutinho, Raheem Sterling, Emre Can, and Jordon Ibe, now he face superstars like Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane
Much has changed since Steven Gerrard last graced the turf at Anfield in 2015. It was an emotional afternoon as Liverpool waved farewell to arguably their greatest ever player. Crystal Palace though had no room for sentimentality though and trashed Gerrard’s goodbye with a 3-1 win. The legendary midfielder’s exit was just the start of […]Full Article