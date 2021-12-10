Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta demands more clarity from Premier League over COVID-19 rules following outbreak at Tottenham
Mikel Arteta has urged the Premier League to tighten up their COVID-19 guidelines following outbreaks at clubs in recent weeks. Bitter north London rivals Tottenham had their Premier League clash against Brighton this weekend postponed after 13 first-team players and staff tested positive for the virus. However, the Gunners’ opening-day game at Brentford was made […]Full Article