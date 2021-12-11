Tottenham could be dumped out of Europa Conference League as UEFA confirms Rennes clash will NOT take place and result will be decided by disciplinary panel
Tottenham face potential disqualification from the Europa Conference League after UEFA announced their clash with Rennes cannot be rescheduled. A COVID-19 outbreak at Spurs forced the club’s final Group G match, originally scheduled for Thursday, to be postponed. Antonio Conte’s side needed to beat the French club to secure qualification to the play-off round after […]Full Article