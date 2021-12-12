Race director Michael Masi’s blunt response to Toto Wolff’s complaints about dramatic conclusion to Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which saw Max Verstappen overtake Lewis Hamilton to win Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship

FIA race director Michael Masi dismissed Mercedes boss Toto Wolff’s complaints in the immediate aftermath of Max Verstappen’s remarkable Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship victory on Sunday. The 24-year-old Red Bull man overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to snatch the title in one of the most dramatic […]

