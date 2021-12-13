UEFA told controversial Champions League draw ‘has to be REDONE’ after double mix-up involving Manchester United and Liverpool
UEFA have been urged to redo the Champions League last-16 draw after a mix-up involving Manchester United. The Red Devils ultimately got Paris Saint-Germain in a mouthwatering tie which will see famous rivals Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi do battle. However, that was after United were drawn against Villarreal, a tie which wasn't possible because […]