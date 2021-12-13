Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face off with each other again in the Champions League as Manchester United drew PSG for the Last 16, but some fans were quick to call the draw riggedFull Article
Fans blast Champions League as ‘rigged’ as Ronaldo vs Messi awaits in PSG vs Man Utd
