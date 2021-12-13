Shannon Sharpe: I give LeBron a 10 for his historic 30-point triple-double in win vs. Magic I UNDISPUTED

LeBron James reigned supreme with 30 Points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against the Orlando Magic in a 106-94 win in Los Angeles last night. At 36 years and 346 days old, LeBron passed Kobe Bryant as the oldest player to ever drop a 30-point triple-double. The LA Lakers have won their last four games to improve to 15-13, and LeBron has topped 30 Points in each of these outings. Shannon Sharpe rate LeBron's performance on a 1-10 impressive scale, including what his historical night means for him