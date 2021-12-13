Boxing schedule 2021: All major upcoming fights, dates and results including Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley, Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez and Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch
After Canelo Alvarez defeated Caleb Plant by knockout to become undisputed super-middleweight champion this month, attention now turns towards a stacked week in December 2021 This also features YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul facing Tyron Woodley in a rematch on December 18. Here is a list of all the major fights scheduled to take place this year […]Full Article