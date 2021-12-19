A round up of all things AVFC from BirminghamLive after Aston Villa's Premier League fixture against Burnley was postponed.Full Article
Aston Villa dealing with Covid outbreak as Steven Gerrard drops transfer hint
Sutton Coldfield Observer0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Aston Villa vs Burnley postponed live reaction as club confirm increased number of Covid cases
Lichfield Mercury
We're live from Villa Park as Steven Gerrard looks to win his sixth Premier League game as Aston Villa boss
Advertisement
More coverage
Former Aston Villa favourite says Steven Gerrard has 'great opportunity' if club hit by further Covid cases
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Aston Villa have had a number of 'Covid issues' this week, according to manager Steven Gerrard
-
News24.com | Premier League a 'lottery' as Covid-19 cases run riot
News24
-
“There’s a lot of unanswered questions” – Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard on COVID-19 outbreaks getting Premier League matches postponed (Video)
SoccerNews.com
-
Steven Gerrard says player welfare has to be considered
Belfast Telegraph
-
Steven Gerrard gives Aston Villa Covid update as at least six players ruled out of Burnley clash
Tamworth Herald