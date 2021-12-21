Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino embarrassed Phil Jones and Dean Henderson in Under-23 match vs Manchester United as ‘most talented academy player ever’ makes senior debut against Sunderland in Carabao Cup
Remember the name, Charlie Patino… because Phil Jones and Dean Henderson certainly will. The 18-year-old, who has been tipped to become a great by the scout who discovered Jack Wilshere, humiliated the Man United duo in a Under-23s clash on Sunday. He won the ball back from inside United’s half before going on a mazy […]Full Article