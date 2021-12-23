Mikel Arteta appears to have made a U-turn on his exclusion of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the last four match-day squads, claiming that “everyone can make mistakes”Full Article
Arsenal boss Arteta hints at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang U-turn with "mistakes" claim
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks silence after Arsenal exile with cryptic Xmas message
Daily Star
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to Instagram for the first time since being dropped by Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as he posted a..