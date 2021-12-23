Arsenal boss Arteta hints at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang U-turn with

Arsenal boss Arteta hints at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang U-turn with "mistakes" claim

Daily Star

Published

Mikel Arteta appears to have made a U-turn on his exclusion of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the last four match-day squads, claiming that “everyone can make mistakes”

Full Article