Premier League reject Everton request to postpone Boxing Day game as Rafa Benitez reveals just nine outfield players available due to COVID and injury
Rafa Benitez has revealed Everton's request to have their Boxing Day clash against Burnley postponed was denied by the Premier League, despite having just nine outfield players available. Benitez faced the media on Thursday ahead of their festive fixture and made the revelations that the Toffees have only 11 players unavailable. Five are isolating due […]