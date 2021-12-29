Manchester City go eight points clear at top of Premier League table as Kevin De Bruyne produces exquisite assist in win at Brentford after Liverpool and Chelsea falter
Kevin De Bruyne produced a stunning assist for Phil Foden to score Manchester City's only goal in their 1-0 win at Brentford on Wednesday night. It was far from a vintage performance from Pep Guardiola's side, but they still claimed all three points and now sit eight clear at the top of the Premier League