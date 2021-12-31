Nick Wright decides who needs a Week 17 win more: Cardinals or Cowboys? I FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 17, and Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes decide which team needs this win more. Despite the Cardinals' setbacks, Nick maintains they are still a strong team, and while Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 4-game win streak, Nick questions whether they can maintain that streak against a good team. Watch as he decides whether needing to prove they can beat good teams makes this game more important for Dallas.