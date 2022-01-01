Davinson Sanchez strikes to hand Tottenham win over Watford as Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son fire blanks and Antonio Conte is now unbeaten in eight Premier League games
Published
Tottenham centre-back Davinson Sanchez struck in added time on New Year’s Day to hand his side a late 1-0 win over Watford in the Premier League. They may have dominated at Vicarage Road but Antonio Conte’s side were set for a stalemate at Vicarage Road before a superb close-range header from the Colombian. Spurs knew […]Full Article