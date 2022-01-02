West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City kick-off time, live stream details, TV channel and team news
Published
Everything you need to know about Cardiff City's trip to West Bromwich Albion this weekendFull Article
Published
Everything you need to know about Cardiff City's trip to West Bromwich Albion this weekendFull Article
The Bluebirds travel to the Vitality Stadium for Thursday's midweek Championship clash: what time is kick-off? How do I live stream..
All you need to know on how to follow Albion's Championship match against Cardiff