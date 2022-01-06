How Antonio Conte was broken on Stamford Bridge return by Chelsea's true irreplaceable star
Published
Thomas Tuchel's rejigged Chelsea took control of their Carabao Cup semi-final by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford BridgeFull Article
Published
Thomas Tuchel's rejigged Chelsea took control of their Carabao Cup semi-final by defeating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 at Stamford BridgeFull Article
Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte will be making his first return to Stamford Bridge since leaving Chelsea in the summer of 2018
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is set to recall Romelu Lukaku for the club’s Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham this..