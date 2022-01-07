Skip Bayless: If Kawhi returns to the Clippers, NBA’s Western Conference will be in trouble I UNDISPUTED
Skip Bayless responds to a report that there is a strong possibility Kawhi Leonard returns to the Los Angeles Clippers' lineup this season. Leonard suffered a torn ACL injury during Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Utah Jazz in June 2021. The Clippers are currently eighth in the NBA's Western Conference standings, leaving many to ponder if they can make a NBA Finals run once Kawhi returns.Full Article